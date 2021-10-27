In not so many years to come, Eddy Kenzo will be retiring from music – a field he has dominated for several years and made a fortune out of.

Eddy Kenzo’s music career starts from as early as 2008 with his Yanimba collabo with Firebase Crew singer Mikie Wine.

You would say “he has had it easy” if we are to look at the progress he has made over the years but he says it took a lot of hard work and determination.

Several hit songs released, big albums, global awards won, major recognitions across the world…you name it…Kenzo has seen it all.

His career is a dream for many artistes, even those that came before him.

At some point, the Big Talent Entertainment CEO says, he will have to bow out of the business and let the younger generation take it on.

In an interview, the 32-year-old singer hinted on calling it a day musically to settle on his retirement plan to enjoy the benefits of over ten years of hard work.

Kenzo reportedly owns lots of properties including a farm in Masaka where he plans to settle when the curtains fall.

He urges his fans not to worry though because he is still energetic and will continue performing even when that time comes although his most focus will be on his businesses.

Not such a bad plan is it? Worry not though, his exit is not ripe yet. He is still giving us some good vibes.