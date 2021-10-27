There was drama as Source Management singer Hajjara Namuwkwaya alias Spice Diana was treated to a lavish birthday party over the weekend as she turned 25-years-old.

The drama was between singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady and Galaxy FM media personality Mr. Henrie as the former snubbed greeting the latter.

When Mr. Henrie saw Geosteady moving towards their table, he stood to have a handshake and a hug from the singer but the Blackman entertainment boss just snubbed him, bypassing him as if he had not seen him.

Read Also: I broke up with Geosteady for cheating on me with Minaj – Prima Kardashi

The incident left many who had turned up for the party wondering why Geosteady would behave in such manner.

Mr. Henrie took a chill pill and the party went smoothly without any violence being caused.

Of course, it’s important to note that the Galaxy FM presenter snatched the singer’s baby mama and the two have been painting social media with their love and romance.

Clearly not the best of friends, are they?