Singer Ivan Kawuma, popularly known by stage name Qute Kaye, showed his generosity as he donated assorted items to patients (mothers and children) at Kawolo General Hospital, in Lugazi.

The Ginkese singer made the donation as he launched his Foundation, fulfilling the promise he made last year after being discharged from rehab.

Washing soap, sugar, milk, toilet paper, bread, liquid soap, face masks, among other items were given out.

Qute Kaye raised the money for the items with the help of his family and friends.

Read Also: Peer pressure influenced me to do drugs – Qute Kaye

During the charity drive, Kaye requested the government to support people battling drug addiction.

From experience, he preached the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged women to protect their children against drugs.