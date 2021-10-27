Ugandan rapper Alex Julius Kwesigabo, popularly known as Flex D’Paper is ready to release his new album dubbed ‘Kampala Boy’ in early December 2021.

Flex D’Paper’s forthcoming album “Kampala Boy” is his first ever album for all the years he has been doing music, from his very first song release in 2010.

In 2016, Flex released a mixtape titled “Not For Sale” on which he featured top artists in Uganda and Germany.

The likes of A Pass, Navio, Levixone, Bigtril, Martha Smallz among others shared their art on “Not For Sale”.

While speaking to MBU, Flex D’Paper revealed that his long awaited first solo studio album ‘Kampala Boy’ will be officially released on 10th December, 2021.

The soft-spoken rapper hopes that ‘Kampala Boy’ elevates Ugandan Hip Hop for everyone to notice the many hidden top talents under the genre.

“This project is my battle cry for Ugandan Hip Hop to get noticed out there. Most genres are a bit more popular than Hip Hop here in Uganda and yet there is a lot of talent in Ugandan Hip Hop. This album is a showcase of that,” Flex notes.

‘Kampala Boy’ is more sonically and topically diverse compared to Flex’s 2017 ‘Not For Sale’ mixtape.

Flex D’Paper is known for his unproblematic and easy going personality and lifestyle. That can be seen from the line up of collabos he has on this project.

With features from top acts including Fik Fameica, A Pass, Navio, Keko, Shena Skies, Kemishan, among others, the sound is diverse.

Looking at the list of producers who have worked on the album cements the diversity as Flex’s longtime producer Aethan Music, Mio Made, Nessim, Sam Lamara, all feature, among others.

The album is inclusive of those fresh soundtracks for the youth, love sounds, Afro-beat, low key energy vibes, to the typical Flex D’Paper trappish Hip Hop sound.

For a change, Dancehall and Ragga elements are on this one as well – on the tracks with A Pass and Kemishan.

All the songs on the album were recorded at Icon Studios and were mixed and mastered from Europe and Uganda at Konkrete.

The album has already had endorsements from global superstar Swae Lee on a skit where he emphasizing that Flex is indeed the “Kampala Boy”.

Flex says we should expect a much “grown version” of himself. The sounds and topics are mature as well as his vocal strength.

On the number of songs to expect, Flex says that it’s a mystery for the listeners to find out when the album drops in December.

The album took me longer than expected and Covid19 only made it worse. However, we give thanks to God that we’re finally here. The title “Kampala Boy” comes from where I was born and raised. I’ve been in this city my entire life, I know the ins and outs and have experienced joy and pain in this city. It built and shaped me to the man I am. This album is a representation of that. I’m a product of my environment and that will be noticed on the album. Flex D’Paper

We cannot wait to have that body of work. Fingers crossed!