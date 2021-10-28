In a new TikTok video, singer Geosteady reveals how Allah has blessed him even more since breaking up with his ex-lover.

Renown singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady broke up with city entrepreneur Prima Kardashi in 2020 after over eight years together.

Their breakup has been highly publicised since as Prima moved on with yet another public figure in Galaxy FM radio presenter Mr. Henrie.

Geosteady also moved on into another relationship and he feels like he has been richly blessed by Allah since the breakup.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a TikTok video of himself sarcastically laughing while mockingly looking straight in the camera.

He tagged the caption: “When Allah makes you more blessed after your breakup.”

The video attracted mixed reactions in the comments section as different people aired what they really feel about the video.

It’s not clear who his target was with the video but many suggest it’s Prima Kardashi.

Interesting!