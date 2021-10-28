Singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K believes that it’s better to stay single than to marry the wrong partner because that is the start of all suffering.

One of the renown celebrities that have often publicly trashed the importance of relationships is Bruno K.

He has always noted how he is unlucky with relationships following a breakup in the past that almost sunk him into a terrible depression.

Read Also: Dating Bakyotala gives too much stress in a relationship – Bruno K

The ‘One For The Road’ singer says that if he is going to date again, or marry, he shouldn’t fall for the wrong person again.

Bruno K says that settling for the wrong partner is the beginning of “hell on earth” and that it is only God that can rescue you from such a bond.

It’s better to be single than to date or marry the wrong person. If you marry or date the wrong person, your hell begins on earth. It takes only the intervention of the almighty God to rescue you from that wrong fellow. Bruno K

Thoughts?