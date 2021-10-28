In her new song, Ugandan songstress Ava Peace pays a tribute to popular Canadian family; The Carson Family.

Ava Peace, real name Namugonza Maureen Peace, is a rising Afro-beat, R&B, and Dancehall star who rose in the Ugandan music spheres in 2019.

She is the brains behind songs like Nsitula (feat. Spice Diana, Daddy Andre), Ndiwuwo (feat. Pallaso), Ompunziza, True Love, among others.

Her new song dubbed ‘Let It Rain On Me’ is a song dedicated to the popular Canadian Carson Family.

The Carson Family

The Carson Family, comprised of Warren, Jamila, and Saint has grabbed headlines in Canada for their YouTube content.

In the lyrics of the new song, Ava Peace sings about how their relationship has had its ups and downs but they have stuck and weathered the storm together.

Ava Peace mixes English and Luganda to accommodate her diverse fan base, as she relays her strong vocals on the love lyrics.

It is a song you could dedicate to the love of your life because the lyrics seem to be a story for many relationships word over.

About The Carson Family

The Carson Family is a mixed couple from two different worlds; Jamila from Uganda and Warren from Canada, raising their 4-year-old daughter Saint in India and sharing their lives with the world.

Through YouTube, The Carson Family shares entertaining couple challenges, pranks, family lifestyle, exploring and traveling around India.

The family also has a custom clothing line. Take a listen to the song below: