Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga shared a brief insight about his work relationship with the late Pastor Augustine Yiga for the short time they worked together.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show, the “Abantu Bakoowu” singer shared that the late Abizaayo Broadcasting Services C.E.O was a very sharp, smart, and generous person who lived a calm and composed lifestyle.

Mathias Walukagga narrated how he faced the wrath of the late Pastor Yiga when he scrapped him off the performing list during a tour they had in Mutukula.

He explained that when Pastor Yiga saw his name missing on the performing list, he attacked him and questioned why his name was missing.

In fear of openly revealing that their boss had ordered him to be removed, he kept quiet and Yiga hurled all sorts of insults at him in fear of getting sacked since he had just joined the band.

Mathias Walukagga opened up about his encounter with the late Pastor Yiga as he marked a year since he was laid to rest at his Church.