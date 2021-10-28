As Rahmah “Lucky” Mbabazi Kanyomozi turns a year older today, her husband Patrick Kanyomozi pours his heart out with a sweet birthday message to his better half.

USPA president and KFM presenter Patrick Kanyomozi and Capital FM’s Rahmah Mbabazi Kanyomozi a.k.a Lucky Mbabazi have been married for eleven years.

Through the years, they have managed to raise their children together and their bond seems to only grow stronger each year that passes by.

As Rahmah turns a year older today, Patrick took to social media to let the world know how much he loves the mother of his children.

Read Also: Stop calling my husband in the morning – Lucky Mbabazi warns football fans

Patrick Kanyomozi’s message:

“I haven’t been here in a while, the bird app stole my heart, just like this birthday baby of mine. Everytime we celebrate a birthday together, I take a moment to thank the Almighty for the gift of life and for bringing this beautiful soul into my life.

“I don’t take for granted the unbreakable bond that we have built and it’s not down to our own efforts but to the Almighty. We have weathered storms together, we have had good times together because we have each other.

“Mukyala Mbabazi, am Lucky to have you as my friend, partner and love of my life. I love loving you, and falling in love with you everyday for over a decade now, is the most beautiful thing. I don’t intend to stop loving you, like they say in Vietnam, ‘ojja kunekuliramu Mulago’. That’s an assurance, not a threat.

“Happy birthday Mukyala, May Allah continue to protect and bless you with a healthy life and all your heart’s desires. I love you.

“Nsigadde ndi Ssentebe wa District President of Ugandans on Twitter, USPA President, but most importantly, your friend and husband.”