Congratulations are in order for city music promoter Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa after his wife Sasha Shamirah gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Monday.

Sipapa moved on with Sasha Shamirah a year ago after falling out with ex-lovers Brown Shugar and Serena Bata.

He has since displayed his affection for Shamirah publicly, showering her with gifts, money, and love in whichever way he can.

The two opened up about Shamirah’s pregnancy a couple of months ago in a video Sipapa shared while dancing with his heavily pregnant wife.

On Monday, a photo showing the controversial promoter holding his new bundle of joy made rounds on social media.

Sipapa named her Elma and revealed that the mother of the baby is in good condition.

Congratulations to the couple!