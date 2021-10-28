LJ Music singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka says the reason why Ugandan artistes have failed to spread their wings beyond the East African region is because they are selfish and jealous of one another.

The “You And Me” singer spoke her mind during an interview on NBS After5 show where she disclosed how Nigerian artistes had bought her a ticket to fly to Nigeria for two weeks on an all-paid expense visit.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic hit Ugqnda, forcing her to cancel her journey to Nigeria where she was going to rub shoulders with some influencial artists, producers, and video directors.

It cannot be one factor as to why we have failed to shine at the big stage but I will be honest, we Ugandan artistes we do not wish well for one another. It is unfortaunate that we are selfish because if you’re to compare us with Nigerians or Tanzanians you will spot a very big difference. Lydia Jazmine

She reasoned that whenever Nigerian artistes spot a young promising talent rising up, they all give a hand to see that he/she makes it to the top.

She gave an example of Don Jazzy who manages various artistes but keeps adding a positive vibe to promising talent even when one isn’t signed to his record label, something which is not existent in Uganda.

Lydia Jazmine stressed while replying to a question as to why Ugandan artistes have failed to blossom like the rest of other countries have yet we have so much untapped talent here in the 256 that can make it on the big stage worldwide.