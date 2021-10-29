Directed by Marvin Musoke, the four minutes of Azawi’s visuals for “Ache For You” will refresh your mind as you celebrate African Music.

African music has been celebrated since Ugandan songstress Priscilla Zawedde released her maiden album African Music on 9th October, 2021.

The album has been making huge strides as different tracks climb up the popular music charts and on most of your playlists.

The Swangz Avenue singer now adds visuals to Ache For You – track 16 off the album, oozing all the Amapiano vibes.

Coming in hot, ‘Ache For You’ is the third video off the trending album after Slow Dancing and My Year.

The new visuals were reportedly shot in Zanzibar and feature beautiful sceneries that will refresh your mind, taking you away from your troubles for 4 minutes at least.

Azawi often comes off softspoken and humble whenever she appears in public but she shows a completely hyped version of herself in her music videos.

She continues to do that on Ache For You as the fashion, vibes and choreography are unmissable. Take a gaze below: