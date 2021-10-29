Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo has mastered the art of sights and sounds, and vibes. In each music video that he releases, there is something to catch the eye.

In the visuals for his new song dubbed ‘Keke’, the Big Talent Entertainment singer does exactly the same, giving the viewer something to uplift your moods.

The new audio produced by Young D is a feel good, party song with Afro vibes that evoke your urges to step onto the dance floor and dance.

The choreography showcased in the visuals excites the viewer straight from the first seconds of the video through to the end.

The only criticism that could come up against this song is that the lyrics are so scattered apart and it seems the singer cared the least about the lyrics but the beats and flow.

Keke visuals come at a time when Kenzo’s fans were thirty for new visuals from the singer having shared several teasers in past weeks.

Take a gaze below: