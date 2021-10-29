Recently, celebrated local rapper Shafik Walukagga alias Fik Fameica a.k.a Fresh Bwoy was arrested at O.R Tambo airport in South Africa where he had traveled to perform this coming weekend.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was asked to display his work permit which permits him to perform in South Africa.

The singer says he displayed his permit but the concerned authorities it lacking of what was required and Fik was reportedly arrested and later flown back to Uganda.

On Friday morning, Fik Fameica opened up about the full details revealing why he failed to perform for his fans in South Africa who were anticipating to have a glimpse of him on Saturday.

Taking to his Facebook page, the Fresh Gang Entertainment boss disclosed that the moment he touched down in S.A, authorities found that his Visa/work permit had issues which had not been corrected before setting off from Uganda.

He apologized to his fans for the inconveniences which could have been caused by the mixup and promised not to disappoint them next time.