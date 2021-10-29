Singer Juliana Kanyomozi made a return to the headlines as she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Unilever’s new product Geisha Naturals on Friday.

Unilever launched its first step into beauty care by introducing Geisha Naturals – a simple and affordable option for those who want beautiful, glowing skin the natural way – on Friday 29th October, 2021.

Geisha Naturals is promising to give you clear, protected and glowing skin through the natural extracts in two distinctive variants; a black soap with black charcoal and coconut oil and a green soap with moringa, in a stylish packaging.

The Cocoa butter and Charcoal blend brightens and exfoliates the skin while tightening the pores.

The Cocoa butter and Charcoal blend removes dirt from pores and hydrates the skin.

Lastly, the Moringa provides a protective barrier, while bringing out the natural glow and fighting acne and dark spots.

Geisha is also going one extra mile, by following everyone’s desire for more natural and sustainable products and putting them all in one place.

For that one soap item, only 4,500 shillings can meet your skin needs.

Geisha has always been a beloved soap here in Uganda that is refreshing and long lasting through the natural ingredients in it’s four variants: Lemon and Honey, Aloe vera and Honey, Coconut Milk and Honey, Shea Butter and Milk and Rose and Honey.