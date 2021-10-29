Christianity Focus Centre Church senior pastor Bishop David Livingstone Kiganda says gospel musicians should not charge performance fees because they do the Lord’s work.

Bishop Kiganda noted that gospel artists discovered their talents while in church as choir members and that God gifted them more than the rest hence they shouldn’t demand payment.

No one should pay gospel artists because they’re serving God. The big problem is these gospel artists started to compare themselves with secular musicians. Bishop Kiganda

He backed his statement stating that gospel artists sing while ministering to God something that has sharply divided men of God and secular artists.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, gospel singers Denis Lanek and Dangello Busulwa argued that a lot of time goes into composing songs, shooting videos, and rehearsals for performances to be perfected.

The singers maintained that they also deserve to be paid for performances just like how pastors collect offertory after preaching.

Lanek says that he is supporting what UPRS is trying to do because he believes it is going to help every gospel artist.