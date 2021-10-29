Swangz Avenue singer Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, admits being arrested and interrogated together with her manager over “a misunderstanding regarding payment of a show.”

The singer was allegedly arrested “in connection with theft of money” amounting to Shs51m from a city tycoon only identified as Amatosi.

The news that was broken by The Trumpet News noted how Azawi and Jaylor were released on police bond on Tuesday after being grilled at SIU, Kireka.

In a statement released by Azawi on social media, the Ache For You singer admits that she was indeed arrested over “a misunderstanding.”

She also reveals how she was forced to go public about the matter after bloggers contacted her team trying to extort money from them through blackmail.

The allegations about me, my manager and a client misunderstanding regarding a payment for a show…some bloggers are calling my team trying to extort money but we don’t deal with blackmail. This is to confirm that it’s true we had a misunderstanding with a client and this has since be settled with the client in question. Thank you. AZAWI

What has been said…

According to different reports, Azawi was arrested last Friday in connection with theft of money amounting to Shs51m from a one Amatosi.

She was reportedly arrested from Kabalaga together with Swangz Avenue public relations manager Jaylor Birungi and the duo spent three days at Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka.

“The pair was grilled over the withdrawal of shs 51 million from Amatosi’s Standard Chartered Bank account through an ATM.

“The musician would later be released on Tuesday at 9pm on Police bond. The two were grilled by head of SIU Francis Olugu until a member of the First Family intervened for their release,” Trumpet News reported.

The Police Statement…

Azawi is said to have explained how she landed in trouble and acknowledged withdrawing the money through an ATM at Shell Kibuye.

“On 14th October, 2021, Azawi through Jaylor Birungi landed a gig to perform at a birthday party at Amare Palace, Nsambya.

“As she performed, the cited tycoon Amatosi who turned to be the “birthday boy” reportedly started fondling Azawi, something her manager Jaylor did not like.

“After Azawi’s performance, Amatosi said he did not have cash but would pay later. The singer and the tycoon descended to Kibuye Shell,” The Trumpet News reports.

Azawi is quoted to have said, “the man said I withdraw as much money as I wanted.”

“I first withdrew Shs5m which I worked for. I then withdrew Shs10 million for myself and more Shs8 million for my brother,” she added.

“She told police that she further withdrew a lot of money which totaled to 28 million and she gave it to Amatosi’s security team which had escorted her to the ATM.

“The total cash was shs 51 million. Azawi, however, told Police that Amatosi had not authorized her to give his bodyguards money but they coerced her while holding guns.

“Azawi doesn’t explain where the tycoon was at the time she was busy withdrawing money.

When contacted, Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze CEO told The Trumpet News that, “our artist and her manager got into a misunderstanding with a client but (it) has been fully resolved.”

Azawi’s public statement should clear the air on the matter and she is said to be “out of danger.”