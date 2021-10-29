Singer Juliana Kanyomozi assured her followers and fans who have been pressurizing her to reveal to them her baby daddy and Taj’s identity saying she will do so when the right time comes.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, Juliana reasoned that she has not yet revealed to the public the face of her son and his father because he loves his privacy.

She added that keeping her family out of the media gives her much comfort and a peace of mind since she is a secretive person who does not want many people to get to know what she is up to.

She further thanked her fans who took time and wished her well during pregnancy and on her birthday when they pinned billboards in the city with her photos.

Although I am a public figure, I like keeping my personal affairs out of media. Baby Taj’s identity and that of his father will be revealed when the right time comes. I am really glad that people wished me all the best and congratulated me. I was really humbled and touched by the love. Juliana Kanyomozi

Kanyomozi also revealed how she is in studio working on an album as she prepares to bounce back on stage when events return in January 2022.

The “Kalibatanya” singer disclosed that she took a break from music during her pregnancy so as she would take good care of her baby and now that she is growing up fast, she believes she is ready to take to stage as previously.