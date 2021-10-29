Musician Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka publicly denied having ever been in a romantic relationship with dancehall act Faisal Sseguya, commonly known as Rabadaba.

Lydia Jazmine stressed that when she was still a struggling artist backing up Rabadaba and the Goodlyfe crew, they always behaved well.

She explained that her relationship with Rabadaba was strictly business-oriented and no sexual inetercourse took place between them.

She noted that Rabadaba never asked to sleep with her at any single moment and that if they had had an affair they wouldn’t be close friends.

Jazmine further stressed that if there was something, it would have showed up because it’s natural that people who once dated usually have conflicting loyalties even though they pretend to hide stuff.