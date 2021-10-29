Singers Eddy Kenzo and Naira Ali are reportedly working on a brand new track after meeting and hitting studio in the USA.

Kenzo has been going around the world on music tours and he is currently in the United States of America.

The Big Talent Entertainment singer met fellow Ugandan singer Naira Ali on his visit to the US and photos accessed by MBU show them together in studio.

The photos had earlier sparked off rumors that the two could be dating but those reports were watered down when it was revealed that they are working on new music.

The photos show Naira Ali welcoming Kenzo to the US with warms hugs and smiles before they hit studio. They also found time for a night out together.

Sources close to Naira Ali note that she is lining up a couple of new songs and a collaboration with Eddy Kenzo should be one of them.

Neither Naira Ali nor Kenzo have released a statement about their studio time or what the collaboration could be about.

A song between them is what their resorctive sets of fans could wish for and we cannot wait to see how this goes.

Fingers crossed!