Singer Kalifah Aganaga, born Saddat Mukiibi, makes a u-turn on backing the Uganda Communications Commissions (UCC)’s directive to all TV gossip shows to start airing between 10pm and 5am.

When the directive by UCC to TV stations to reschedule gossip shows from prime time to between 10pm and 5am was passed, singer Kalifah Aganaga rejoiced saying that the rooms for insults had been locked up.

In a twist of events, however, the Bad Character Records singer made a u-turn on his opinion and is now in condemnation of the new guidelines.

Aganaga stresses that before UCC came up with such a directive, they should have held a meeting between broadcasters, presenters, and musicians and come to a common goal rather than push the shows to late night.

He suggests that they would have held a meeting and agreed on terms, limits, conditions, and also set standards for the shows to strictly follow.

He narrates that extending the shows to 10pm will make them lose their sponsorship deals and force the bosses to abandon the shows, rendering them useless and non-profitable due to lack of viewership.

The “Ndabirawa” singer adds that as artistes, the shows were of impact to them because they would always keep their fans posted about their lives, struggles, and successes.

With the shows now extended to late hours, the fans may not get the chance for updates about local artistes which is a disservice to them.

He concludes by requesting UCC to revise their decision, advising that the shows keep airing at prime time but with improved guidelines.