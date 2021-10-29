For over a month, Club Pilsener’s Club Beat Coin promotion has been ongoing and you must have collected several “Shs300” and “Bambi” crowns by now.

The Club Beat Coin promo was launched on 20th September, 2021 at the NBL Head Office in Port Bell, Luzira.

‘Club Beat Coin’ was coined from a popular cryptocurrency called Bitcoin where consumers redeem their beers at a discount of Shs300 hidden in the crown of the bottle.

The disruptive promo steers away from the monotonous ‘scratch and win’ or ‘check under the crown’ approach.

How it works:

Simply purchase a bottle of Club beer

Check under the crown for a 300/= Beat Coin

Exchange your Beat Coin for a discount on your next Club

The more coins the bigger discount

Other prizes to be won include T-shirts, bags and beanie bags

For over a month, many consumers have embraced the promotion as they try their luck by checking under the crown of their beers at different Club Pilsener outlets.

Many, however, have decided to keep the Club Beat Coins with hope of using them in future.

Nile Breweries Limited connections Manager John Paul Ssemakula urges clients to redeem their Club Beat Coins sooner than later.

While in a sit down interview with MBU earlier this week, Ssemakula asked consumers not to keep the Beat Coins because they shall be expiring soon.

It’s not cash that you’re going to redeem it at an outlet. No. It’s a discount off your next purchase of a 500ml beer bottle. If you have your bottle tops that you’ve been collecting, it’s high time you redeemed them because the deadline is around the corner. The campaign is not going to last forever, as you go along, it will fade out. The duration of the campaign was supposed to be two months. We implore you to work within that. We do not want you to be caught offside. They will expire! J.P Ssemakula

Ssemakula farther revealed that Club Pilsener is cooking new promos and that the consumer should be excited about what more is to come.

Watch the full interview below: