Newlywed media personality, Sharitah Mazzi Mawanvu has advised fellow ladies not to act desperate for any man when they fall in love.

Sharitah Mazzi Mawanvu urged fellow women through a long post on her Facebook as she marked the end of her honeymoon with her husband Kaweesa Geoffrey alias Daddy Jeff.

In a lengthy post, Sharitah shared her love journey with Daddy Jeff from the University and the 13 years of separation and then hooked up to become a husband and wife.

She went ahead to tip fellow ladies not to force relationships to work out or just to brag with around friends adding that if one is in an affair and feels they’re not treated right advised them to quit from such affairs.

Below is Sharitah Mazzi Mawanvu’s full story about her love journey with Daddy Jeff.

As I sit in the lounge of the hotel where we are, Daddy Jeff is speaking to one of his relatives on phone.I have stepped aside so I can write this to you my fan, friend follower whatever you call me especially the ladies.This is the happiness that I was looking for. I don’t regret whatever decisions I made in the past especially since they have led me back to Daddy Jeff. I met him 13 years ago at Makerere University at the photocopier in the mass comm department. He had returned to do a course in community psychology on top of his degree in mass communication. When I met him, we became friends for one year the whole of my first year. I liked him in a way I couldn’t understand. We would walk on foot together, he would hold my hand to help me cross the roads and I would always feel safe around him. That safety and feeling of protection that Jeff gave me did not go away for all the years. We wanted to start staying together but his father died and he was made the heir so it meant he had all the responsibility of his siblings on him. He got scared of explaining that to me and instead disappeared without saying a word. I moved on with my life. He resurfaced but found me already married with kids. He requested to at least talk to me once in a while. Jeff could appear once in a while and say hi to me then disappear like that. As for his messages on Facebook, I would always take long to reply to them. I never wanted to create communication since I was married and a married person is supposed to be faithful and stay away from temptations. All along I didn’t know something was haunting him. He had promised to marry me but ran away due to fear. When he heard I was single again, he now become more aggressive with searching for me. I didn’t give him attention since I thought he would do the same again. I never replied to his trillion messages but I read them even though I had feelings for him. I wanted more effort this time. I wanted action I wanted proof. I never lost his number I don’t how. It was in my phone contacts for 13 years saved as uncle Jeff. I think God was preparing me for him. God let me try out different friends so I can appreciate Jeff so much once he returns. I would always feel empty I would feel something is lacking in the relationship. Money did not give me the happiness I was looking for. Money can give you a lifestyle but not true happiness. I let go of every friend that was trying me and made a decision to remain single. I had accepted that I am weird and no one can click with me. Am a person who loves doing the right things, but when you do them, people say you are a perfectionist and you scare them. Am so intelligent and it takes a very intelligent man to match with me. I don’t want to be around people who take long to understand so I had failed to get such a man. I peacefully accepted my single status. Focused on loving God, me, and people. Started being happy with me. Loving people and making their dreams come true. I actually thought I no longer needed a man in my life. But, being single despite being happy if you fully accept it comes with a cost. You are alone in the house, no one to talk to, no one to give you water in the middle of the night once you’re sick. The kids are there but can’t do certain things for you. You cant discuss issues with them. Most of my friends are married and would retire to their husbands. Then taking care of yourself everything is on you. They ask you from the matchbox to the PlayStation. It’s so tiresome even if you have a stable income. Mid last year in the first corona pandemic, I received a call from Uncle Jeff, I had his American line since he would text me once in a while. Just know uncle Jeff made sure I remember him he would always remind me he exists. There is a time he joked and i thought he was dreaming. He asked me if I had told my mum he was coming to marry me. I blushed it off though I enjoyed the joke because it made me draw sweet imaginations. So he called and at the sight of the name-calling I knew Jeff had won me this time.I was very single but I had prayed a week back and told God that if he ever decides to bring me a man, let it be my number one fan. One that will love everything about me and my weirdness. When Jeff called I picked up the phone and I laughed so loud because I knew he had won me this time. I was comfortable with him because he knew me before I became a Mazzi Mawanvu. Jeff was straight, he told me this time am back and am back to marry you and I won’t run away like I did when we were young. Accepting him was the best decision I ever made. He has given me all the love that I was looking for. He has made all my dreams come true. I am a woman when I am with him. I like his determination he didn’t give up on me and he rectified something that was haunting him. Ladies if you are reading this, don’t act desperate for a man. Don’t force things just to show on your friends. Nothing is wrong with you so if someone doesn’t treat you right it’s ok another man will see you as a treasure. Don’t be the only one available, the only one calling and texting. Those are signals that that person is not for you. Lift your head up so high and move away. We live once and we must live happily. Don’t wreck people’s homes, you will get your own. There is a man for every woman. As you wait for that man, love God with all your might, love and take care of yourself. Add value to yourself and show love to people. If they don’t pay you back, God will pay you back in front of their face. I love you all and thank you for loving me and for praying for me. When you wish good for others even if it’s in the Facebook comments, good comes back to you. As for the men, if you love a woman be confident enough to tell them others another man will take her away from you. Men, as you pursue that woman, add value on yourself work hard so you can match her once she gives you an ear. Stay blessed yours truly Sharitah Kaweesa ha ha haaaaaa