Media personality DJ Jacob Omutuzze, born Jacob Akunguzibwe, regrets the day he pulled a stunt for Bebe Cool announcing him dead for his show to sell out but never got paid.

DJ Jacob Omutuzze stated that he made the stunt for Bebe Cool on Fool’s Day to gather overwhelming numbers for his ‘Tugenda Ekiwatule’ concert that eventually sold out.

To his dismay, when he thought that he was going to be paid for a job well done, he was instead ignored and did not receive anything from the Gagamel boss but took it politely and moved.

I once announced @BebeCoolUG dead on Fool’s Day as a stunt to draw people to attend his ‘Tugenda Ekiwatule’ show, and eventually the show sold out. But surprisingly, the singer didn’t pay me any single coin. DJ Jacob Omutuzze

DJ Jacob went on to explain that the one thing he learned in Uganda’s entertainment industry is that media personalities are not respected unless one turns someone into a star.