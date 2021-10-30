NBS TV After5 presenter DVJ Mercy Pro has revealed that when he took the decision to become a deejay, his family was not happy with what he had chosen to become.

DVJ Mercy Pro explained that his family was bitter about his decision reasoning that it is because he comes from a religious background that they did not value or respect at all.

As time went on, his family realized that it was a good venture and respected his decision to which they are currently having no regrets about his choice.

I am from a religious background. When I chose to become a Deejay, it didn’t sit well with my family at first, but they later realized it was a good venture. DVJ Mercy Pro

He went on to brag that deejays are like doctors stating that people go to discos or bars with stress and as entertainers, they relieve them of their stress as they make them happy.