Ugandan long-distance runner, Olympic Gold Medalist, World Champion, World Cross Country Champion, and World Record Holder Joshua Cheptegei was introduced to his fiancee Carol Yeko Kamari’s parents on Saturday 30th October, 2021.

The traditional wedding introduction ceremony happened in Cheminy, Kween District as close friends, family and other well-wishers gathered to celebrate yet another milestone between the couple.

Kenyan middle-distance runner; 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, two-time World Champion, and world record holder in the 800 metres, David Rudisha also attended the ceremony.

Several other globally celebrated athletes including Geoffrey Kamworor, Stephen Kiprotich, Peruth Chemutai, Jacob Kiplimo, among others graced the occasion.

Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among, former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga also attended the wedding.

Cheptegei (25) and Carol have been together for several years and this was one big step towards making their relationship official.

Below are some of the photos from the ceremony: