Veteran music producer Paddy Man is of the opinion that if someone wants to venture into a female singing group, they should make sure that it does not last more than five years.

Paddy Man shared his thoughts about managing a female music group while on an interview.

The celebrated producer said that females are hard to manage for a period longer than five years.

He reasoned that as time goes by and when the ladies grow older, their desires and demands shift which makes it more difficult to manage them compared to the males.

Paddy Man made his point of view known while responding to questions in a phone call interview on Radio Sapientia.

He was asked why female groups do not last long in the entertainment business compared to the male sex.

He reasoned that most groups fail to survive more than five years because of a string of challenges that girls face as individuals from relationships, beef among themselves plus many other obstacles.