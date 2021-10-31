NTV Uganda’s Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya cemented their relationship as they walked down the aisle on Saturday 30th October, 2021 at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, Kigo.

Raymond and Rita officially became husband and wife following a series of traditional wedding ceremonies that came in recent months.

The final lavish wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family who flocked Serena Hotel Kigo in numbers to witness the couple say “I Do”.

A day established and perfected by God. Mr & Mrs Mujuni pic.twitter.com/YOvxaZ1SFx — Rita Kanya. (@Rita_Kanya) October 30, 2021

Read Also: Raymond Mujuni, Rita Kanya hold cultural marriage in Kisoro (PHOTOS)

Raymond and Rita said their vows and held the reception at the same venue. They kept their fashion simple. Take a gaze at some of the photos below: