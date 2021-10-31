At 26-year-old, singer Spice Diana’s lover is still a mystery to the public and her mother prefers that she stays single because she is still young.

Spice Diana is living a dream for many young girls in East Africa. She has a successful music career, lives a lavish lifestyle, and she has the looks too.

With all that, however, her love life seems quite boring especially because her boyfriend (if she has any) is not publicly known.

The Source Management songstress has often made it clear that she is concentrating on her career and that she will settle for love later.

During her birthday last week, she revealed that she will reveal her man when the right time comes but her mother Beatrice Nantale is okay with her being single.

Nantale advises Spice Diana to ignore the pressure from media and fans who always ask about her love life.

She wants her daughter to stay single because she is still young and can get a man when she turns thirty years old.

My daughter is still too young to get married. I still want her to be single. She can get a man when she turns 30 years of age. Beatrice Nantale

She urges Spice to continue working hard to build her empire and let social media in-laws do the talking.

“I want her to work hard and build her empire. I won’t stop her if she eventually falls in love but I think she is still young,” Nantale adds.