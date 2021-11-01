Rising singer Fredo YahBoy, real name Fred Tumwesigye, releases a fresh video of his new song dubbed “Banger”.

In August, Fredo YahBoy released visuals to “Leero Party”; a tune with his partner in crime Kokode and Eddy Kenzo.

The song off Kenzo’s Made In Africa album has received massive airplay in recent weeks and is still rising on the music charts.

YahBoy now returns with Banger, a song that evokes your partying vibes and puts you in the mood to enjoy life.

Speaking to MBU, the former Triplets Ghetto Kids member Fredo YahBoy revealed that he wants to inspire fellow teenagers to make good music.

I named it “Banger” because I want to inspire my fellow teenagers that they can make unique vibe songs like Nigerians, and to inspire them that we have to make good music no matter your age. Fredo YahBoy

Banger was produced by Baby Beats and the video was directed by the talented Elly V. Mugisa. The choreography is something that will catch your eye.

Costumes designed by Eazi Fashionista will also leave an impression. Take a gaze at the visuals below: