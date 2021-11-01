To inspire his fans, Bebe Cool displays a few of his achievements in form of awards in the visuals of his new inspirational dancehall song titled “Gyenvude”.

In “Gyenvude”, Bebe Cool narrates his hustle and rise to the top of the Ugandan music charts as he gives hope to the listener.

The Gagamel CEO has had an inspirational career but one which started from the bottom, more than two decades ago.

Today, he is one of the music legends in the country and a role model for several youths who aspire to develop their music talents.

Gyenvude is a song you can listen to for motivation and to understand the extents of Bebe’s hustle.

He says that it’s the past that shaped him into the star that he is today.

“Everyone has a history, or call it a past journey, that involves a lot of good and bad but mostly unbelievable challenges. But your past will shape you hence shape your future,” Bebe Cool says.

He adds, “Am hard because I have grown through a hard and tough life that am now unstoppable musically, socially, politically and economically.”

“Gyenvude” was written by Blackskin. It was produced by Ronnie, and mastered by Herbertskillz.

The video shot in one of the ghettos of Kampala seem to show where Bebe’s story began, from zero to hero.

It was directed by Ace Daniels and Elly Workz and choreography was done by Wembly Mo. Take a gaze below: