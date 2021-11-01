Firebase crew dancehall singer Mayega Tadeo alias Zex Bilangilangi’s hard work has finally paid off with news coming in revealing how he acquired himself a brand new ride.

The elated singer shared the good news through his Instagram account where he posted a video while in his new car being driven straight from the bond in company of his mentor Bobi Wine and Yung Mulo.

In the video, the “Magazine” singer discloses how Bobi Wine blessed his car and how he will not have to beg for lifts anymore.

Zex also wrote on his account thanking Bobi Wine for the support and trust he has showed him for all the years they have been together.

Fada blessed me so me grow consistently thanks Mr. President @bobiwine more life Zex Bilangilangi

Congratulation Zex!