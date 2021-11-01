In December, Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica plans to release a new music album which he believes “will take Africa by storm.”

Fresh Gang Entertainment CEO Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica will soon drop a new music album before the end of this year.

Despite not revealing deeper details about the title of the album, number of tracks, or which artistes will feature, Fik believes it is a good body of work.

During an interview on Galaxy FM, the Buligita singer revealed that the album will feature top African artists.

I’ll be dropping a music album this December. The album features top African artists and I believe it will take Africa by storm Fik Fameica

From his maiden song Pistol, Fik has dropped some major bangers since storming the industry in 2015.

In that period, he has worked with a couple of top African singers including Patoranking, Joe Boy, Rosa Ree, Rayvanny, among others.

He now joins the long list of local artistes who have dropped music albums in the last two years.