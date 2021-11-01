On their new song dubbed ‘It’s Okay’, Uganda’s best music trio B2C Entertainment feature rising emcee MC Africa a.k.a ‘Mr. It’s A Friday’.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines.

The music style has taken a firm grip on the African music scene for a couple of years now with several continental music stars jumping onto the trend.

In Uganda, the likes of Azawi, Deejay Crim, Spice Diana, among others have already released songs in the Amapiano style.

B2C Entertainment join the ever-growing list of artistes to pick interest in the exciting genre.

On ‘It’s Okay’, they feature MC Africa who rose to fame earlier this year for his good vibes that saw Pia Pounds’ hit song Tupaate rock the airwaves.

MC Africa has already collaborated on a big banger; the Tupaate remix with Pia Pounds and Eddy Kenzo.

He puts more effort in his music art this time round on It’s Okay, a song which will most definitely make you dance.

The new collabo is a feel-good vibe song and is likely to rock the airwaves, and even maybe turn into a club theme song when bars finally open in a few months to come.

The B2C Entertainment a.k.a Kampala Boys trio have released a couple of hits songs in recent years and this could be yet another to add to the list.

The song was produced by Nessim and the visuals; which stand out for the popular “Squid Games” outfits, were directed by Zyga Phix.

Take a gaze below: