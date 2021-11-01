Sheebah Karungi has notched the 2 million followers mark on her Facebook page to become the second most followed female Ugandan celebrity in Uganda.

Team No Sleep songstress Sheebah uses Facebook as her major communication channel when interacting with her fans.

Together with Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Sheebah has managed to turn her social media numbers into major influence for her music, brand, and businesses.

On Monday 1st November, 2021 the self-styled Swagg Mama hit the 2M followers mark to become the second most followed female Ugandan celebrity on the app.

Anne Kansiime still leads the way with 3.4 million followers on Facebook. Spice Diana (1.8m), Juliana Kanyomozi (1.2m), Lydia Jazmine (1.1m), follow in the ranks.

Sheebah through her business empire has turned the numbers into monetary value over the years and is a brand ambassador for a couple of local business brands.

Congratulations on the milestone Queen Karma!