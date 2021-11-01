Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall singer Ayire Sadam alias Vyper Ranking has returned with a brand new soul-stirring and energetic love single dubbed Controller.

The singer-songwriter is one of the most influential voices in Uganda’s dancehall music and his last single of the year 2021 has not disappointed.

High off of the popularity that his hit single ‘Kululwo’ received early this year, having been one of the most grooved to Afro-beats singles, Vyper Ranking is unquestionably a major influence within the dancehall genre music scene in the +256.

Read Also: Vyper Rankings drops upbeat KULULWO visuals | VIDEO

The Kyambogo graduate fills his latest catchy tune with the same colorful and graceful energy that his fans can’t seem to get enough of.

Listen to the amazing lovely track below whose visuals will be released anytime soon before the end of the year: