For long, local music fans have yearned for a music battle between Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool and the latter also wants it so bad.

Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali, dared Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone to a music battle while in an interview on Monday.

The Gagamel boss while appearing on NBS After 5 said that music battles are good for the industry and he has benefitted much from past battles.

Bebe Cool musically battled against Radio and Weasel, and Bobi Wine in different concerts which are still considered among the best local concerts in history.

The Gyenvude singer revealed that he successfully managed to deliver on past music battles because he made research about his competitors prior to the shows.

He now wants to have one more battle, this time against former nemesis-turned-friend Jose Chameleone.

Bebe revealed that himself and the Leone Island boss have enough music and energy to put up a great music battle concert if organised.

It’s Mayanja that I’m waiting for. I feel we shall be cheating Uganda and Africa if we don’t hold this concert. We both have enough music, a huge fan base and it would be a fantastic show. With the previous two battles I did, I outsmarted my competitors because I did research about their music prior to the shows unlike them. Bebe Cool

The 44-year-old will, however, have to wait a little longer for his dream to come true until government opens bars and music concerts in January 2022.