Black Market Records singer Angella Katatumba calls upon fellow ladies to quit the drama of “pulling” and make money because that’s how they will get the happiness they are searching for.

Katatumba issued the advice to ladies through her Twitter accout where she shared a trending video of Ssenga Justine Nantume asking her whether she “pulled”.

Her negative response sparked mixed reaction from a section of her followers when she disclosed that pulling cannot help her make money which is her main goal.

Read Also: I’m still shocked Daddy Andre apologized to me, I didn’t think he could – Angella Katatumba

In the video, Katatumba reasons that she finds ‘pulling’ useless because even the women who have done so have faced challenges in their marriages.

Taking to her account, Angella maintained her point and asked ladies to make money in order to live happy lives.