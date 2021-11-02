Veteran musician Halima Namakula wrote a heartwarming message to her daughter Rachel Kiwanuka a.k.a Rachel K as she added another year to her age on Monday 1st November, 2021.

In the precise message Maama Halima shared on her Instagram account, she sweetly expressed that when God created her daughter, He was well-rested.

She added that He gave her a heart similar to gold and that she is glad for the blessing that God blessed her with and has no regrets about it.

The birthday girl is just getting started. When God created my baby girl this day today, He was well-rested. He gave her a heart like Gold. Happy birthday sweetheart. Halima Namakula

Halima’s friends, followers, and fellow celebrities then took to her comment section to slide in their birthday wishes to Rachel K.

Belated happy birthday Rachel!