Before her new song ‘Ani’, Hellen Lukoma’s last song was released in May 2020 – such a longtime ago for an artiste of her caliber but she is back on to the scene.

“Ani” (literally translated as “Who?”) is a song in which Lukoma sings about the importance of the female gender to the world.

Lukoma shares her opinion on how nothing in the world is possible without the involvement of a woman and the song empowers females.

The 32-year-old singer, fashionista, model, and actress says that the song is a “special dedication to all females especially mothers.”

