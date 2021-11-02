On November 14th, 2021 Ugandan singer, songwriter, and media personality Karim Saava Nsubuga will be rewarded with an accolade for his global project, the “Freedom Anthem” song, and a Hall of fame membership award class of 2021.

The humantarian and actor will be presented with the awards at the Hollywood Global Film Festival in California in the USA for his endless contribution to the music, film and arts industry in a redcapet event.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo, Levixone win big at virtual Global Music Awards Africa

Saava Karim’s song “Engoma Yange” was chosen for the breakthrough 2016 Disney movie Queen of Katwe that starred Lupita Nyong’o.

He has won different accolades through his Bantu Fest which he organizes as he promotes culture.

Congratulations Karim!