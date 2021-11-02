Since Monday evening, a photo showing a man with great resemblance to Daxx Kartel has been making rounds on social media.

In the photo, the man has features very similar to Daxx Kartel’s – the facial features plus the singer’s signature red hair.

It appears to be that the person in the trending photo is Daxx Kartel Omuryerubah, real name Sulaiman Ssebunya.

There are other opinions, however, that point at it being someone else just with great resemblance to the Wizard Order Ent. Group singer.

As soon as the photo landed on social media, netizens were quick to dissect it with their divergent opinions.

Many Ugandans who believe it is indeed Dax Kartel expressed their concerns having seen the worrying state in which the supposed singer could be in.

Social media in-laws have already started asking media personality Momo 19 to forgive her ex-lover and take him back before things get worse.

Since April, there have been rumours that Daxx Kartel separated with his wife Momo 19 following a big misunderstanding.

The rumors have always hinted on Momo 19 having dumped Daxx Kartel because he allegedly eloped with another woman and impregnanted her.

The woman in the mix is reportedly Momo’s best friend known as Ashira and it’s reported that Daxx Kartel took the turn after Momo’s failure to get pregnant even after their Nikkah.

Momo 19 and Daxx Kartel had only made their relationship official with a Muslim Nikkah wedding in December 2020 before their supposed divorce.

It is not clear whether it is indeed Daxx Kartel in the photo but incase it is, he is going through a rough latch of his life according to the looks of it.