Singer Nina Kankunda alias Nina Roz has given greenlight to all her critics to talk whatever they feel like about her music career but to put it in mind that God is alive.

Nina Roz wrote the cryptic post following rumors that made rounds revealing how she almost missed attending Dj Ravi Hussein’s 5 year celebration party that was held in South Africa because she missed a flight to the event.

Fortunately, she managed to get another flight on time and she successfully made it to the event where she treated her fans to a lively performance.

Read Also: Singer Nina Roz “feels like preaching” one day

While sharing videos and photos of her performance on her Instagram account, she wrote saying it is a shame to always talk negative about artistes because each person needs another.