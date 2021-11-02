Princess Ruth Komuntale and her husband Anthony Phil continued to rubbish breakup rumors as they spent Halloween together.

Over a week ago, the gossip corridors received reports indicating how Tooro Kingdom Princess Ruth Komuntale Nsemere had separated with her hubby.

It didn’t take long before the jolly princess shared memories of herself with her hubby Phil Anthony on her Facebook with the caption:

As the month soon comes to an end and we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this world, but there’s also so much love. The more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go and treat everyone with kindness. You just never know what a person is going through. Spreading love and light to you all. Princess Komuntale

Her caption seemed to confuse her followers even more as several referred to it as a cryptic message to her supposedly estranged hubby.

That, however, was not the case.

On 31st October, as the rest of the world rocked their horrific costumes to celebrate Halloween, Komuntale and Anthony also played dress up.

Dressed as Wonder Woman, Komuntale dazzled in her Halloween costume in the photos MBU got a hold of.

Phil Anthony wore a US Airforce crew costume to cement that he is in full control as the lovely couple spent some quality time together.

Below are some of the photos:

Komuntale and Anthony tied the knot in May. This puts the breakup rumors to bed and we love to see it.