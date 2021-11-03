As she waits for her baby to drop, singer Cindy Sanyu has been going through changes the latest of which is her new short hair look.

You must be used to seeing Cindy with long hair, whipping it back and forth each time she steps on stage to perform, or in her music videos.

The songstress has, however, not been performing for a while now since revealing that she is pregnant with Prynce Joel Okuyo’s child.

The couple are expecting to welcome their bundle of joy soon and they are preparing for the big day.

On Wednesday, the self-styled King Herself shared a video clip of herself at the saloon on her social media platforms.

In the video, Cindy was getting a fresh trim, shortening her hair for new looks. On the post, she added the caption, “Hair can be stressful not today. Big Chop.”

Cindy now joins Hellen Lukoma who also recently trimmed her hair to a much shorter height.

What do you think of Cindy’s new look?