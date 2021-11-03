Celebrated media personality Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa is celebrating three years of a blissful relationship with the love of her life Mubiru Mark Ronald.

The socialite took to her socials to mark the anniversary with a lovely message disclosing that ever since the two met, life has been moving on smoothly.

She went on to disclose how they have built a beautiful life, traveled the world, and cherish each other deeply.

In her message, Anita has expressed how she is eager to say her marriage vows with Mark. She also thanked him for loving, supporting, and taking good care of her in all aspects of life.

In my own little fairytale world today. It’s our anniversary. Met him on this day 3 years ago and it’s been bliss ever since. We’ve built a beautiful life together, traveled the world together & cherish each other deeply. Thank you for loving and caring for me as you do. All the attention, affection, support, loyalty & happiness you give me makes me feel like a queen & little girl at the same time. A true leader, my best friend & soulmate. I admire & adore you so much. I can’t wait to be your wife my sweet king Mark Ronald. Anita Fabiola

Happy three-year anniversary to the couple!