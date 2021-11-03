In her new song dubbed “Body”, Jera Kingdom lets her body show as she relays her good vibes on lyrics and beats that will raise you to your feet.

Jera, real name Nasuuna Hajara, is a Ugandan musician and businesswoman, the only child who sings in her family.

Musically inspired by Yemi Alade, Jera started singing in 2016. She has showed her versatility over the years.

Read Also: Jera releases rendition of Zuchu’s ‘Sukari’ | VIDEO

With songs like No More Edit, Mufere wa Love, Sukari (cover), Safari, Byadala, among others, Jera has convinced several music fans with her talent – and looks.

She returns to the scene with yet another dancehall song titled “Body”.

The audio produced by talented producer D’Mario and mastered by Artin Pro evokes your desire to dance.

The visuals directed by Zyga Phix also give you much to look at in terms of Choreography, costumes, and so much more. Take a gaze below: