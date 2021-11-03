Ugandan singer Bebe Cool wants media and critics to stop comparing his two houses to Diamond Platnumz’s small house.

While appearing on the After 5 show on NBS TV on Tuesday, Bebe Cool fired shots at Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz.

The Gagamel singer questioned why Ugandans over hype the Tanzanian artiste yet in reality, many Ugandan singers are far much better than him musically.

The 44-year-old Gyenvude singer further hit out at the 32-year-old Waah singer buys YouTube views to create an impression that he is a big artiste which is not true.

Bebe then said that he even has bigger and better houses than the WCB boss but social media praises Diamond’s small house.

“If you look at Diamond’s ka house they always talk about you cannot compare it to my two houses,” Bebe said.

A few critics have digested Bebe’s remarks to be a promo strategy for his new song as he invites attention to himself through making controversial statements.

Bebe Cool is not a stranger to using controversy to promote his music.

Just a few days ago, radio personality DJ Jacob Omutuuze claimed that he has been used by the singer to pronounce him dead for attention.

Diamond is yet to reply to the comments made by the Ugandan singer. We wait to see how this unfolds.