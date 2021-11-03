Gospel musician and pastor at Light The World Ministries in Nansana, Wilson Bugembe is positive that popular local herbalist Sophie Namutebi alias Mama Fiina will become a Born-Again Christian one day.

Pastor Bugembe spoke his mind after coming across a viral TikTok clip that had Mama Fiina happily grooving to his “Katonda” song.

Bugembe then took to his Instagram account expressing his delight and revealed how the celebrated local herbalist will give her life to Christ.

He noted that Mama Fiina already has a good heart and from the signs she is portraying, Jesus is knocking on her door.