Singer Spice Diana celebrated her birthday a few days ago and her spiritual father Bishop Arnold Muwonge guided her on how else to celebrate her birthday through giving back to the community.

Source Management songtress Spice Diana celebrated her birthday with a mega feast at Serena Kigo with close friends in the entertainment industry.

In a special treat, Spice Diana’s spiritual father and friend, Bishop Arnold Muwonge guided her on how else to celebrate her birthday.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge of NDE based in Wakiso together with his organisation members invited Spice Diana to dine at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

They not only cut cake but also sent envoys to the community to give back to the vulnerable, something they have done severally together before.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge on behalf of NDE; his 15-year-old organisation that has been giving back to communities, gave Spice Diana a “fat” envelope of money.

The money was to help enhance the livelihood of the vulnerable communities that have been hit by Covid-19 and poor housing.

Here are some moments from their meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo: